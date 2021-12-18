Detroit tattoo shop hosts 'toys for tats' to help provide for children this Christmas

Detroit's Motown Tattoo held its fourth annual Toys for Tats to help provide for children in need this Christmas and the toys quickly piled up.

The toys quickly started to pile up Saturday at Motown Tattoo on Gratiot just east of 8 Mile. Owner Tee Bullis explained the pretty simple exchange.

"You bring in a toy with a receipt and we will give you a tattoo of equal value and then donate the toy to someone in the community," Bullis said.

By Saturday afternoon, they raised roughly $5,000 in toys for children in need.

"T is always giving back to his community. This is his 4th annual toys for tattoo drive. I am blessed and humbled to be here with him and support his cause," Eugene Redd said.

The campaign very close to Bullis' heart for very good reasons.

"I grew up with nothing so i know what it is like. Every donation that we got as kids helped us out so I'm just trying to give back to the community," Bullis said.

This year, the toys that are collected will be hand-delivered by his staff to help brighten the holidays for kids in Detroit.

"We got in touch with Carlton Elementary on the east side, and we will help out any family we can," Bullis said.

Anyone who wants to participate can bring a toy to Motown Tattoo Company on Gration between now and Christmas and leave with a lasting reminder of your generosity.