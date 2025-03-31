Detroit Tigers home opener things to do

Whether you're headed to Comerica Park for the Tigers home opener on Friday or planning to watch on TV, there's plenty of ways to celebrate the return of baseball in Detroit.

Here's whats going on around Detroit:

Grand Slam Festival

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Amphitheater

What to expect - Beer tents, food trucks, full bar, music, games, DJs

Get tickets.

Opening Day Tailgate Party

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park

What to expect - Food trucks, music, the game streaming, giveaways

This event is free.

DETROIT, UNITED STATES - 2024/06/13: Sculpture of a tiger with a baseball in its mouth, an architectural feature of Comerica Park, the home baseball stadium of the MLB Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tiger's Opening Day Party @ The Old Shillelagh

7 a.m. at The Old Shillelagh

What to expect - Food, live music, DJs, game playing at the bar

VIP packages are available.

Tigers Opening Day Party

7 a.m. at The Fillmore

What to expect - Dave & Chuck "The Freak" from WRIF broadcasting live, entertainment, food, lawn games, chance to win tickets

This event is free.

Opening Day at The Whiskey Factory

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Whiskey Factory

What to expect - Tailgating games, music, and drinks

Home Opener Festival

9 a.m. at the Madison Ave. Festival Grounds

What to expect - Live entertainment, food, games, full bars

Get tickets.

Related article

Opening Day at Tin Roof

10 a.m. at Tin Roof in Detroit

What to expect - Live entertainment, food, drinks

Cover is $10. Fast pass skip the line tickets are also available.

Opening Day Block Party

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Annex, Brass Rail & Love and Tequila

What to expect - Entry to three bars, live entertainment, Woodward Sports live broadcast

Get tickets.

Opening Day Party at DSC

10 a.m. at Detroit Shipping Co.

What to expect - Live music, game showing, food and drinks

Entry is free.

Related article

Opening Day Watch Party

9 a.m. at The Brakeman

What to expect - Beer, food, game on the big screen

Opening Day Tailgate

10 a.m. at The Statler

What to expect - Food and drink specials, DJ, giveaways, Tigers game on the TVs