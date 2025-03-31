Detroit Tigers home opener things to do
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Whether you're headed to Comerica Park for the Tigers home opener on Friday or planning to watch on TV, there's plenty of ways to celebrate the return of baseball in Detroit.
Here's whats going on around Detroit:
Grand Slam Festival
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Amphitheater
What to expect - Beer tents, food trucks, full bar, music, games, DJs
Opening Day Tailgate Party
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park
What to expect - Food trucks, music, the game streaming, giveaways
This event is free.
DETROIT, UNITED STATES - 2024/06/13: Sculpture of a tiger with a baseball in its mouth, an architectural feature of Comerica Park, the home baseball stadium of the MLB Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Tiger's Opening Day Party @ The Old Shillelagh
- 7 a.m. at The Old Shillelagh
What to expect - Food, live music, DJs, game playing at the bar
Tigers Opening Day Party
- 7 a.m. at The Fillmore
What to expect - Dave & Chuck "The Freak" from WRIF broadcasting live, entertainment, food, lawn games, chance to win tickets
This event is free.
Opening Day at The Whiskey Factory
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Whiskey Factory
What to expect - Tailgating games, music, and drinks
Home Opener Festival
- 9 a.m. at the Madison Ave. Festival Grounds
What to expect - Live entertainment, food, games, full bars
Opening Day at Tin Roof
- 10 a.m. at Tin Roof in Detroit
What to expect - Live entertainment, food, drinks
Cover is $10. Fast pass skip the line tickets are also available.
Opening Day Block Party
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Annex, Brass Rail & Love and Tequila
What to expect - Entry to three bars, live entertainment, Woodward Sports live broadcast
Opening Day Party at DSC
- 10 a.m. at Detroit Shipping Co.
What to expect - Live music, game showing, food and drinks
Entry is free.
Opening Day Watch Party
- 9 a.m. at The Brakeman
What to expect - Beer, food, game on the big screen
Opening Day Tailgate
- 10 a.m. at The Statler
What to expect - Food and drink specials, DJ, giveaways, Tigers game on the TVs