Detroit Tigers hosting massive garage sale Friday-Saturday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Tigers are cleaning out Comerica Park.

The team is hosting a massive garage sale Friday and Saturday with clubhouse merchandise, like jerseys and batting helmets, T-shirts, hats, jackets, sweatshirts, kids and youth apparel, team promotional items and more.  

Sale hours: 

Thursday, November 7: Noon - 6:00 pm
Friday, November 8: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday, November 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Guests should enter through Gate B, at the corner of Witherell and Adams. 

The Tigers say a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation. 