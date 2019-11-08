Detroit Tigers hosting massive garage sale Friday-Saturday

The Detroit Tigers are cleaning out Comerica Park.

The team is hosting a massive garage sale Friday and Saturday with clubhouse merchandise, like jerseys and batting helmets, T-shirts, hats, jackets, sweatshirts, kids and youth apparel, team promotional items and more.

Sale hours:

Thursday, November 7: Noon - 6:00 pm

Friday, November 8: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday, November 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Guests should enter through Gate B, at the corner of Witherell and Adams.

The Tigers say a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation.