The Brief The MLB All-star game is Tuesday with players taking the field in Atlanta at 8 p.m. The game will feature multiple members of the Detroit Tigers, including the team's starting pitcher, Tarik Skubal. With half the season over, the Tigers own the best record in baseball.



It's not just reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubick representing Detroit in the Major League Baseball's All-Star game this evening.

Three of the Tigers' batters will also start in the game in what's been a season to remember for the dominant team.

Big picture view:

Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, and Javier Báez are all starting for the American League during the league's all-star game on Tuesday.

Torres, the second baseman, Greene in left field, and Baez at center will all take the field tonight.

All three have shined this season, helping Detroit own a 59-38 record and placing them at the top of the league. Just as important, with perhaps more influence in a potential post-season run, the team owns an 11.5-game lead in the AL Central. Winning the division would get them into the playoffs in October.

Dig deeper:

Báez, Greene, and Torres have some of the most at-bats on the team.

Báez is hitting .275, while Torres is hitting at .281. Green owns one of the best batting averages on the team at .284. He's also hit 24 home runs this season.

Skubal is again putting on a show this season, pitching in 121 innings with a 10-3 record. He's also struck out 153 batters and owns a 2.23 ERA.

He'll be the ninth Tigers pitcher to start the Midsummer Classic, joining some of the team's greats.

When he takes the mound Tuesday night, the first batter he'll face is Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, setting up an anticipated match between two of the league's best players.

The opposing starting pitcher is Paul Skenes of the Pittsburg Pirates.

All-Star game: What to know

The game will air on FOX at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

This is the 95th All-Star game. It will only act as an exhibition game and does not have any bearing on the home-field advantage in the World Series. That facet of the season was removed due to a collective bargaining agreement in 2017.