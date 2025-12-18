Erebus Haunted Attraction opening after Christmas for special winter haunt in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Nightmare After Christmas is coming to Metro Detroit.
Erebus Haunted Attraction, a four-story award-winning haunted house in Pontiac, plans to open on Dec. 26 and 27. This special winter-themed haunt features two options - the nice list for a family-friendly walk-through, and the naughty list, which includes all the terror you'd expect from the haunt.
Tickets are on sale now, and an early bird sale is happening. Use the code B3G1 when buying three tickets to get one free.
General admission tickets are $35, Speedpasses are $45, and VIP tickets are $70. Group Speedpass discounts are also available.
Attendees are also asked to consider bringing new mittens, gloves, or hats to donate. This winter items will go to local charities.
The Source: This information is from an Erebus press release.