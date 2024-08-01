Detroit Tigers to retire former coach Jim Leyland's number at Comerica Park

article

The Detroit Tigers plan to retire former coach Jim Leyland's jersey number during a ceremony at Comerica Park this weekend when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Leyland, who sported No. 10 during his long tenure with the Tigers, will be only the second manager in team history to have his number retired, with the other being Sparky Anderson.

Leyland is one of three managers in Tigers history to win at least 700 games with Detroit and the only one to lead them to four postseason berths in his career. He worked as a manager for 22 seasons, spending the final eight in Detroit.

He has the 18-most victories in Major League History. That includes a 700-597 record with the Tigers.

The No. 10 will be permanently stenciled alongside other retired numbers at Comerica Park.

"We are excited to welcome Jim Leyland and his family back to Detroit, and for his name and number to be forever displayed among the Tigers greats at Comerica Park," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "We were honored to celebrate with Jim at his Hall of Fame induction and look forward to our fans saluting him for the tremendous run he and his Tigers teams had in our city."

The ceremony will take place on Aug. 3 at 5:25 p.m. ahead of the game on Saturday.

The first 15,000 fans that attend the game will receive a Jim Leyland "Starter Pack" which includes a baseball cap, a mustache, and sunglasses, according to a release from the Tigers.

There will also be a public autograph appearance at 11:30 a.m. at Comerica Park on Aug. 3. It'll be in the D Shop.