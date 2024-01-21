The Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

They play at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California and the game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The game will air on FOX.

The 49ers had to come from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers in their divisional round game on Saturday.

Just like Tampa Bay, San Francisco poses a different challenge to the Lions, with threats in their passing and running game. And, added with the away game element, it'll take another major effort by Detroit to get to the SuperBowl.