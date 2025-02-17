Detroit water main break: Residents thankful for rescue by boats, rafts

The Brief A large water main broke in the early morning hours of Monday in Detroit. Residents were evacuated by rafts and boats and taken to safety. More than 50 adults, more than 20 kids and more than 10 pets were rescued.



A massive water main break Monday in Southwest Detroit forced residents from their homes and onto rafts in the early morning hours.

"They were very helpful, very kind, they helped me get up, and then get down," said resident Jocelyn Sevila.

The backstory:

"We had addresses recorded, we handed that over to several dive teams that went in to rescue and extricate civilians out of their homes," said Deputy Chief Lorenzo Robertson, Detroit Fire Department.

Elayna Bolanos and her family shared video of their ride to safety.

"They came with a boat and I had to go get a key for the gate because the boat wouldn’t fit in the gate," she said.

The rescue effort brought together Detroit Fire and multiple agencies from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group.

"More than 50 adults have been rescued, more than 20 children and more than 10 pets have been rescued today," said the deputy chief.

A number of residents have been rescued but they understand if some refused to leave.

"As long as they have water, electricity and heat, we allowed them to stay in their homes. If they did not have more than one of those things we strongly encouraged them to come with us," Robertson said.

If your home is damaged or you need temporary housing, call (313) 774-5261. Flooded vehicles will be towed to Detroit police's 4th Precinct at 4700 W. Fort Street.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from Detroit officials and residents impacted by the water main break.



