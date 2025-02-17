The Brief Detroit officials said dozens of adults, kids, and parents were rescued after a massive water main break flooded a neighborhood, freezing families in their homes The city's water department will split the cost of home repairs and appliance replacements with the Great Lakes Water Authority Residents should call 313-774-5261 to file a claim or if they need temporary shelter due to a lack of heat or water



Dozens of people were rescued after hundreds of homes in a densely populated neighborhood in Detroit became submerged in floodwaters from a broken water main.

Both the city water department and the region's water regulator are managing the clean-up, which includes finding temporary shelter for anyone without heat or running water, as well as the long-term repairs to the local infrastructure and residents' homes.

Detroit has also made available a phone number for anyone in need of assistance or plans to file a claim for repairs or to replace equipment. They should phone 313-774-5261.

What we know:

Officials were first notified of an issue after 911 calls arrived around 2 a.m. reporting a loud bang. More calls came in reporting water coming into people's homes.

The water department later notified the Great Lakes Water Authority that a 54-inch transmission line had broken in the area of Lafayette and Beard Street. The leak was eventually identified by 7:30 a.m. and water began to recede by 8:30 a.m.

In total, 54 adults, 22 children, and 12 pets were rescued. One person was taken to the hospital with breathing issues.

The impacted areas stretch from Chatfield to the north and Lafayette to the south, and Lewerenz to the east and Solvay to the west.

The water that flooded the streets is not from a sewer. That means the additional health concerns that come with other main breaks won't be a part of this repair job.

"This was not sewage, this wasn't a sewer main break. This was a fresh water main break, and I know that does a lot of damage to one's homes, but certainly the clean-up becomes a lot easier," said director Gary Brown.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the transmission line to break. The water department director said aging infrastructure is often a factor, but between shifting soils and freezing temperatures, there are many reasons water lines could crack.

The cost of repairs is also unknown - both to the water infrastructure and people's homes, which the city of Detroit says will be paid for by DWSD and GLWA.

Sue Coffey, the CEO of GLWA, said the breakage was likely not preventable.

What's next:

Director Gary Brown said with the immediate public health concern out of the way, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department can focus on getting the right resources to impacted families.

"We're good at this next phase," said Brown during an afternoon press conference. "We've done it a lot. We will get emergency contractors in place."

The water main break means residents that need to file a claim will do so with the city of Detroit, not a federal agency like FEMA. Because the incident was infrastructure and not an act of God like weather, residents will go to Detroit to cover the cost of anything that insurance doesn't cover.

"This is a city function so there's no FEMA claim, no act of nature in this case," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "This was a failure of a Detroit-built, GLWA-maintained-water main."

Both DWSD and GLWA will cover the cost of repairs due to the breakage, which includes replacing appliances like water heaters and furnaces.

Starting Tuesday, officials will go to each impacted home to figure out if residents want to make a claim. That will begin the process of having the building department ensure each home is livable, that it has heat and running water.

After that, contractors will be scheduled to make repairs.

Impacted residents can also file a claim by calling 313-774-5261.

