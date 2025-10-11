Detroit woman on the search for a wounded dog found in trash on social media

The Brief A Detroit woman spotted a dog in a trash can in Detroit and needs help finding him so she can help him. She says he has some kind of injury to his neck and a wincing eye—he doesn’t look well.



An image of a dog in Detroit scrounging in a trashcan for scraps is echoing all over social media.

The backstory:

Lauren Yellen, who spotted him, says he's still on the loose, and she wants to help the injured pit bull who's clearly hungry.

"He was kind of growling at me. I was trying to say 'treat' even though I didn’t have one with me and get him out of the trash, but he was clearly just hungry," she said.

It would be dog number 13 that Yellen has saved in 2025 in Detroit, where she works and lives.

"I went home to get dog food, and by the time I got back, the dog was gone. I’ve come back 4 or 5 times and I can’t find him," said Yellen.

This one was exceptionally tough, resorting to trashcan scraps to survive. Yellen says he has some kind of injury to his neck and a wincing eye—he doesn’t look well.

This was after hours, at dusk, this week in Detroit at 7 Mile and I-75.

What's next:

She’s built a network of rescues to work with after finding a stray pregnant dog who had six puppies, but she says a lot of Detroiters don’t know where to turn when they see situations like this.

"I know with blight the city lets you text them or email them and say, 'Here is a blighted house.' I think we should have something similar for the dogs," Yellen said.