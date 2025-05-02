Detroit Zoo adult-only nights return this month with Zoo Brew

article

The Brief The adult-only Zoo Brew night is coming up soon at the Detroit Zoo. The May 16 event will include beer samples, live music, education, and more. It's one of four after-hours events planned for 2025.



After the Detroit Zoo closes, on certain evenings the gates open for adult-only nights featuring drinks, education, and fun.

Zoo Brew, the first after-hours event of 2025, will be held on May 16 from 7-10 p.m.

The theme of the night will be Flight of the Monarchs. Attendees will have the chance to learn about steps the zoo takes to help butterfly conservation efforts. In addition to the learning opportunities, attendees will be able to stroll the zoo, try Midwest-made beers, play giant lawn games, and enjoy live music.

Tickets:

General admission tickets are $55. This ticket includes admission, 10 beer samples, and a drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Co.

VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.

Get tickets.

Other after-hours zoo events

Other adult nights include Summer Sips on July 18, Spooky Spirits on Oct. 3, and Polar Beers on Dec. 4.

Ticket packages for all four after-hours events are also available. See ticket options here.