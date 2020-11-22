Detroiters file lawsuit against President Trump for allegedly ‘disenfranchising Black voters in Michigan’

Three Detroit Residents are now involved in a lawsuit to challenge President Trump and his campaign team for their ongoing efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election results. The plaintiffs say is all started when the president started disenfranchising Black voters in Michigan.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Michigan Welfare Rights Organizations and the 3 individuals.

The 12-page lawsuit document claims that both President Trump and his campaign are in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The alleged violation is because of the following:

“Exerting pressure on state and local officials not to count or certify voters is prohibited by Section 11(b) because it involves conduct that “intimidate[s], threaten[s], or coerce[s], or attempt[s] to intimidate, threaten, or coerce” people involved in “aiding any person to vote or attempt to vote.” Under the Voting Rights Act, voting is specifically defined to include “all action necessary to make a vote effective in any … election, including, but not limited to … having such ballot counted properly and included in the appropriate totals of votes cast with respect to candidates for public or party office and propositions for which votes are received in an election.”

“For two weeks, the president and his campaign have been spreading misinformation and making baseless accusations of voting irregularities in cities with large concentrations of Black voters who participated in record numbers in this election,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, LDF’s President and Director-Counsel. “These allegations have been consistently debunked and the campaign’s litigation attempts turned away by courts in several states. The president’s use of dog whistles to suggest the illegitimacy of votes cast by Black voters in Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Atlanta are an appeal to a dangerous and corrosive racialized narrative of voter fraud.”

With the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say they hope to protect the integrity of votes cast by Black workers in Detroit.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.