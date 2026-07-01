Detroit's musical contribution throughout history in the US

The Brief FOX 2 is continuing to take a look at Detroit’s vast role in shaping life in America. We’re looking at the many genres of music that have come out of Detroit and Michigan as a whole to change the world several times over.



As we inch closer to America’s 250th birthday on Saturday, FOX 2 is continuing to take a look at Detroit’s vast role in shaping life in America.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday, we’re looking at the many genres of music that have come out of Detroit and Michigan as a whole to change the world several times over.

For many in Southeast Michigan, driving by Hitsville U.S.A. on West Grand Boulevard is a constant reminder of the greatness that unfolded here. But for the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit from around the world each year, it’s just one of many mind-blowing Detroit experiences.

From the rich soul-pop magic enshrined at Hitsville U.S.A. to the raucous roar of rock 'n' roll from hometown groups like the MC5, kicking out the jams at the storied Grande Ballroom on Grand River, you could say Detroit’s contributions to America’s 250 years of music are only just beginning.

Detroit Music History

What would American life be without the timeless Temptations, who dominated the charts in the 1960s with hits like "My Girl?"

Founder and sole surviving original member Otis Williams spoke about that legendary era on FOX 2 while helping his grandson launch his own music career.

"It is great to be part of something that is so iconic, so loved, so important. Because I have a pair of shoes that were made for me, and they say GLOAT, the greatest label of all time," said Otis Williams.

Then there were The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and, of course, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

Martha herself serenaded our Charlie Langton in 2023 while discussing how they made it, and what it was like being in the presence of Motown founder Berry Gordy, who secured an $800 loan from his family that would change the world forever from Studio A on West Grand Boulevard.

"He’s a man who would look at you with a certain eye," said Martha. "I don’t know which one. He would kind of close one eye and analyze you, and he could tell whether you were spiritually ready to be a performer and a star. Then he’d make you a star. He was a good judge of character, and he was a good taskmaster."

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Music legends from other genres were deeply inspired by Motown, from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones across the pond to a New York glam-rock drummer named Peter Criss, who would find stardom in the next decade with KISS.

In fact, Peter paid homage to Motown with a visit to Hitsville earlier this year.

"They just couldn’t be sweet enough to me. They gave me the original copy of 'My Girl.' The original Barry Gordy and Smokey putting it together. So it’s just great to be here," said Peter Criss. "I’m so blessed that I’m still standing above ground, and here I am back in Motown."

Of course, KISS would become a global, face-painted, fire-breathing phenomenon, gaining millions of fans around the world with many of them right here in Detroit.

"Cobo Hall was a 12,000-seat hall, and when we were playing Cobo Hall, on the East and West Coasts we were playing 2,500-seat theaters. So, go figure," said Ace Frehley.

Many fans actually thought the New York Quartet was from the Motor City.

"Everybody talks about Detroit, and, of course, we happened in Detroit first," said Gene Simmons. "I produced a movie called Detroit Rock City, and we had a song called 'Detroit Rock City' that Paul wrote. So we owe everything to Detroit."

"Detroit had such a blue-collar mentality that the music reflected it, whether it was Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels. I think the MC5, for a number of reasons, get overlooked," said Paul Stanley. "Just a great, great live band."

Stanley is one of many rock icons who praise the mighty MC5, Detroit’s pioneering 1960s rock band that famously fused explosive live performances with anti-establishment politics.

FOX 2 spoke with late guitarist Wayne Kramer in 2022 about how they helped set the template.

"We trained them as best we could, how to respond," said Wayne Kramer. "If an artist got up there and sweated and worked hard, you should show them you appreciate it. Detroit became famous for having the best audiences in the world."

Detroit would embrace the loud sound of electric guitars, and some of the most iconic guitars in history actually have a West Michigan origin thanks to Gibson.

They remain a regular part of Motor City Madman Ted Nugent’s arsenal.

Gibson would go on to produce perhaps the ultimate symbol of rock 'n' roll, the Les Paul in Kalamazoo. Detroit musician and Gibson enthusiast Bubba Wilson tells us that story.

He says Gibson was always about getting louder and louder.

And while that was happening, Detroit was creating another kind of loud music in the early 1980s: techno.

Veteran music journalist Gary Graff explains.

"It’s had such a great global impact. All the electronic artists from here, starting with the Belleville Three and continuing on—they’re titans," said Graff. "They are the Barry Gordys of the electronic scene."

The genre is celebrated every Memorial Day weekend at Detroit’s annual Movement Festival.

"Just what happened here with all those artists, Juan Atkins, Carl Craig, Jeff Mills, you name it," Graff said. "I could keep listing names, but I’d inevitably leave someone out. There are so many of them. And yes, the gear they used those are artifacts."

From techno to Motown to rock and beyond, so much of what America gave the world was proudly exported from Detroit.

"The whole Michigan scene, but certainly Detroit, spawned so much great music, and I think clearly that’s why they embraced us so early on," said Paul Stanley.

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