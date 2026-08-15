MSP investigating motive after six people found dead in northern Michigan

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The Brief Six people were found dead at three locations in northern Michigan Friday. Authorities have identified the five victims by age and gender but have not disclosed their relationships to one another, state police said in an update Saturday. The victims include three people found at a Lake Township home, one person at a separate home in Missaukee County and one person found in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake.



Michigan State Police detectives in Cadillac are still working to determine a possible motive after six people were found dead at three locations in northern Michigan on Friday.

Authorities have identified the five victims by age and gender but have not disclosed their relationships to one another, state police said in an update Saturday.

The backstory:

MSP detectives said troopers were called around 11:40 a.m. Friday to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township for a reported shooting.

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What we know:

A 13-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in critical condition. She remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Three people were found dead at the home. They were identified as a 45-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Chad Hickman. Investigators said Hickman left the scene before police arrived, prompting a large-scale search.

During the search, a fourth victim was found dead at a separate home in Missaukee County. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man.

A fifth victim, a 29-year-old woman, was found in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake alongside Hickman, police said.

What they're saying:

"This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved," Lt. Ashley Miller said. "We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

MSP said no additional updates would be provided this weekend.