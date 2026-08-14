Metro Detroit family opens GoFundMe for woman who was hit by speed boat in Waterford Twp.

The Brief Beth Ayers of Fenton was struck by a speed boat on Pontiac Lake while she was out for a swim. The 40-year-old mother of three rented a pontoon boat with a friend this past weekend and was swimming near it when witnesses say another boat started flying in their direction.



A Metro Detroit family is pleading for help after their daughter was hit by a speedboat that never stopped. It happened on Pontiac Lake a week prior, and she’s been in the hospital ever since, with the driver who hit her still at large.

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Mick McCanna and his family have been taking it one day at a time ever since his daughter, Beth Ayers of Fenton, was struck by a speed boat on Pontiac Lake while she was out for a swim.

"Most concerning right now are a couple of things; her hemoglobin level, which will result in her getting a transfusion, most likely today if her blood accepts it, and then also the lung and liver lacerations. The internal injuries are what’s really the worst in this whole situation," said McCanna.

The 40-year-old mother of three rented a pontoon boat with a friend this past weekend and was swimming near it when witnesses say another boat started flying in their direction.

"They tried to wave them off, and it just kept coming," said McCanna. "They weren’t paying attention for whatever reason and, at the very last second, my daughter was smart enough to dive down so that the boat didn’t hit her right directly in the head. Because if that had happened we’d be talking a whole different story today. So she was able to take the brunt of the hit on her back and sides."

"We’re really specifically worried about the lungs right now because the X-rays showed a little bit of fluid build up in the bottom which could result in pneumonia, so they did a CT scan today, and we are waiting for the results of that."

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a white jet-powered boat or speed boat with a type of dark accent stripe design.

Meantime, the medical bills are starting to pile up.

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The family launched this GoFundMe page, hoping the community could help out.

"It matters a ton for her because she’s going to be losing wages, she’s got extensive bills coming up," said McCanna. "As you might imagine, we don’t even know how long she’s going to be in the hospital, so every little dollar helps."

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