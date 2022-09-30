Detroit's North Rosedale Park adds new Massey mural reflecting neighborhood's diversity

The North Rosedale Park Community House has always been a safe place for people young and old to gather and a locale imbued with a communal sense of pride.

It is now getting one more notch in its belt - an art installation by a nationally recognized artist with a love of Detroit.

"This, to me, is another connection about celebrating communities," said Dr. Hubert Massey. "There a band that is in this piece of artwork it’s like the tapestry in the community, different cultures in the community."

That band or thread works its way through the piece, which is a10 feet x 15 feet mural on the south side of the Community House. It is composed of hand-fired clay tiles mounted on nine separate panels.

"What’s nice about all of this, is that most of the pieces that are created to last a long time," he said. "Fifteen to 20 years this piece will still be here, in100 years this piece will still be here based on the structure and quality of the materials."

Dr. Massey is the artist behind this, and says he was inspired by science technology engineering arts and math, or STEAM. Students from the local school Cooke STEM Academy worked with him years before this came to fruition. Their voices were included too - just look at this young astronaut.

Artist Dr. Hubert Massey

"This mural is so beautiful," said resident Ericka Browning. "It is a great representation and I think it brings a lot of light to the community. It’s definitely an eye-catching piece, where anybody who comes through and visits, they’re always taking pictures and asking about it."

Massey’s works have been featured in the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American history, Campus Martius Park, the IRS building and Huntington Place.

"I been here for over 40 years, in fact I graduated on a Friday and I ended up in Detroit on a Monday," he said. "This is my home, and it will always be my home.

"Raise you hand if you're from Detroit."

This Sunday the mural will officially be dedicated at the community house on Scarsdale. The program begins at 3 p.m. Entitled Vision for the Future.

The Community House is located at 18445 Scarsdale Street.

Massey is an award-winning Kresge Fine Arts Fellow and studied at the University of London’s Slade Institute of Fine Arts and learned the centuries-old fresco technique from individuals who assisted legendary artist Diego Rivera. Massey is the only known African-American-commissioned fresco artist in America.



