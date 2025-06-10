'Do Not Knock' ordinance may come to Hazel Park as city council decides

The Brief The annoyance of solicitors may come to an end for some in Hazel Park. Residents could one day sign a "Do Not Knock Registry", making their home off limits to peddlers.



It is a common annoyance that everyone can relate to; solicitors knocking on the door trying to sell you something, but in one community, that could soon be a thing of the past.

Hazel Park is inching closer to letting residents sign a "Do Not Knock Registry", making their home off limits to peddlers.

What they're saying:

Though it is only an idea as of Tuesday, it has alot of support from the Hazel Park City Council, and it was modeled after a similar ordinance in Troy where many residents there have told solicitors to get lost.

Maddy Reem likes the idea that is working its way through the city council, allowing residents to ban solicitors from knocking on their doors to make a sales pitch or ask for something.

"When we first moved here, we had a ton of people knocking," she said. "I don’t like answering the door too by myself, so it would be nice. Make me feel safer I would say."

Luke Londo is the council member behind the legislation.

"A Do Not Knock registry essentially allows homeowners to decline to have solicitors, peddlers come to their door," he said. "Anecdotally, it’s something we hear about on occasion. I was particularly alarmed by a recent incident of a gentleman - his 84-year-old mother who's well but not necessarily in control of all her faculties, had somebody visit her home and were trying to sell an alternative energy program. Thankfully, she didn’t take them up on their offer, but the son essentially asked if there was something that could be done."

Big picture view:

If approved, peddlers would be required to have a license. Anyone knocking on their behalf would have to carry the license too.

Those who get the license will also get a list of homes to stay away from.

Specific hours would be set for legal soliciting and existing "No Soliciting" signs would carry a lot more weight. Violators would face tickets and fines and could lose that license all together.

FOX 2 did some good old-fashioned door knocking of our own to get more public opinion on the matter.

Scott Kearns says he’s all good with friendly visitors, but it all depends on their purpose for stopping by.

"If they are out here selling things then that is one thing," he said. "I’m not really for that but if you are coming by, and you are coming through the neighborhood to let me know what’s going on in the community, eh come on in. I’m a friendly guy."

Dig deeper:

The ordinance would have some exceptions.

"Some of the exceptions are people like me that might be canvassing for office or on behalf of other politicians," said Londo. "I personally will abide by the Do Not Knock Registry, but also religious groups that enjoy First Amendment protections that are able to go door to door as a First Amendment right."

Anyone who wants to be on the registry would be able to sign up on the City of Hazel Park’s website, or they could visit City Hall.