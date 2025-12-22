Michigan elk cam launches near Gaylord, offering 24/7 viewing of herd

The Brief A new elk cam is live up north in Michigan where a viewing option is available for those interested in watching the wild herd. Approximately 60 of the animals live in Elk View Park. The stream was spearheaded by the Gaylord Michigan Tourism Bureau.



Michiganians now have a new option for watching the state's elk herd in Gaylord where about 60 of the animals can be seen feeding and perusing around the enclosed park.

Elk View Park in Otsego County launched last week.

The live stream frequently shows viewers the large deer variants feeding on hay.

Big picture view:

All elk are deer, but not all deer are elk, according to AZ Animals.

Both fall under the Cervidae family, which includes other hoofed animals like moose and caribou. For those that are not aware, Michigan is home to both — though a lot more deer than elk.

While Michigan is home to hundreds of thousands of deer, just over a thousand elk call the state home. The vast majority of them live in the Pigeon River Country State Forest, northeast of Gaylord.

It's one of the largest free-ranging elk herds east of the Mississippi.

A herd of elk that is viewable from a new live stream. Photo via Gaylord Michigan Tourism Bureau elk cam.

Watch Michigan Elk live

In Gaylord is Elk View Park, a 108-acre plot of land where roughly 60 elk are cared for by the city. City staff feed the animals corn, hay, sugar beets, and vitamins.

Spearheaded by the Gaylord Michigan Tourism Bureau, the stream was introduced to the public on Dec. 15 when a new webcam went live. The vantage provides a view of a trough and a platform where hay is delivered to keep the elk fed.

Find the link on the tourism bureau's stream here.