Donald Trump to give speech in Howell next week

Former President Donald Trump will return to Michigan for another campaign event Aug. 17 when he speaks to the media at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

The speech, which is not open to the public, will be held at 3 p.m. in Howell, according to the campaign.

Trump and his pick for Vice President, J.D. Vance, have both prioritized Michigan in recent weeks, each making multiple campaign stops.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in the 2024 presidential race.

Harris for President Michigan Communications Director Alyssa Bradley released the following statement in response:

"The racists and white supremacists who marched in Trump’s name last month in Howell have all watched him praise Hitler, defend neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, and tell far-right extremists to ‘stand back and stand by.’ Trump’s actions have encouraged them, and Michiganders can expect more of the same when he comes to town next week. But voters here support leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who are focused on bringing us together, and we’ll continue working to stop Trump and his far-right extremist allies who promote division, hate, and violence."