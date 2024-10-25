Donald Trump holding rally in Traverse City before heading to Metro Detroit

article

The Brief Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Traverse City on Friday. He will then rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on Saturday.



Former President Donald Trump will spend the next two days in Michigan as he tries to appeal to voters ahead of Nov. 5.

Trump plans to hold a rally in Traverse City on Friday before heading to Metro Detroit on Saturday for a rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

His vice presidential pick JD Vance has been to Traverse City, while the city will be the furthest north the former president has traveled in Michigan during the current campaign. His visits before Friday were focused on the lower half of the state.

His visits this weekend follows a Vance campaign stop in Waterford Township on Thursday.

While speaking at Elite Jet Center Contact Aviation, Vance took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ record on the economy and jobs.

Both the Trump campaign and Harris's campaign have spent significant time in Michigan as they work to win the battleground state. Polls show it will be a close race in Michigan.