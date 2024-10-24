JD Vance stumps in Waterford, attacks Harris on jobs, economic record

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stumped in Waterford with battleground Michigan polling tight just 12 days to go before Election Day.

Vance, the Ohio Senator, wasted no time taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the economy and jobs. at Elite Jet Center Contact Aviation Thursday night.



"Now you see Kamala Harris every day she’s attacking the concept of tariffs," he said. "But when you attack that, you are attacking the future of the Michigan auto industry. And it’s not just that she wants to destroy the Michigan auto industry. It’s that she wants to tax all of us, so that we can buy electric vehicles made in China.

"When Kamala Harris says we're going to tax American workers so that they can buy cars - force them to buy cars made in China - what Donald Trump thinks is first of all, this is America and you ought to be able to drive whatever in the hell car you want to."

Vance did some Q and A with the press too.

FOX 2: "As you know, these polls are very tight especially right here in Michigan within the margin of error."

He was asked about a national story questioning former President Donald Trump’s fitness for a second term.

FOX 2: My question sir - I want to get your reaction to President Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly who told the New York Times that Trump would rule 'like a dictator' and 'meets the definition of a fascist.' Just want to get your reaction sir."

Vance: "Yeah look. You could just record the boos of the crowd and that’s my response to that question. Here’s the thing. Everytime that John Kelly says something happened, you’ve got three or four people who were allegedly in the room when it happened saying he’s making it up.

"Even Mike Pence’s chief of staff said that John Kelly is making up a bunch of crap about Donald J. Trump."

In the meantime two Republican former members of Congress from Michigan say they are throwing their support behind Harris.

"With Trump in charge politics was more personal, more angry and more divided than ever before," said Fred Upton.

Upton is from the state’s west side.

"During my time in public service, I was proud of my bipartisan record but with Trump it became so much more difficult to find compromise across the aisle and solve problems for our constituents," he said.

