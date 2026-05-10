Double shooting leaves man dead, woman hospitalized in Romulus

article

Just after 11 p.m. May 9, a dispute led to a double shooting, leaving a 51-year-old man dead in the 15000 block of Mesa Way.

Police arrived on the scene at 11:05 when they found the man from Detroit, struggling to breathe, and a 47-year-old Romulus woman also struck by a bullet.

The man was not breathing and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. CPR and other lifesaving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful, the man succumbed to his wounds shortly after they arrived. The woman was treated and taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation found that the deceased had been visiting his sister and her boyfriend at the home when a dispute arose that eventually involved all three of them. The situation escalated violently when weapons were produced and shots fired.

The woman's boyfriend, a 29-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody at the scene and weapons recovered. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.