Driver in Grand Rapids dies in car crash after allegedly fleeing from ICE agents

The Brief A man in Grand Rapids is dead after a car crash when police say he fled from ICE agents. Grand Rapids police say on Sunday morning at 7:10 a.m., they were called to a reported car versus tree crash that left the vehicle on fire.



One man is dead after attempting to flee from ICE agents in Grand Rapids and crashing his car.

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Grand Rapids police say on Sunday morning at 7:10 a.m., they were called to a reported car versus tree crash that left the vehicle on fire. The driver died at the scene and was the only person in the car.

Officials say additional details indicate that before the crash, ICE agents were attempting to stop the vehicle, leading to the driver to speed off.

Grand Rapids police say they have requested Michigan State Police to take part in the investigation.

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Meanwhile, police say investigators are limited in their ability to gather information from federal agents about events preceding the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.