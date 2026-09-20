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Suspect sought after road-rage shooting on I-94 in Roseville

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 20, 2026 2:01 PM EDT
Published September 20, 2026 2:01 PM EDT
Interstate 94 near 12 Mile Road shooting. article

Michigan State Police troopers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to I-94 near 12 Mile Road. (FOX 2)

The Brief

    • SP said the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident on eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road.
    • The victim was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.
    • Troopers searched the freeway for evidence, and anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - - The search continues for a suspect involved in a freeway shooting on eastbound Interstate 94 Saturday night in Roseville.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police troopers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to I-94 near 12 Mile Road.

MSP told FOX 2 the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident.

Police confirmed the shooting, and the victim was transported to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Local perspective:

During the investigation, eastbound I-94 was closed between I-696 and 11 Mile Road while troopers searched the freeway for evidence.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

The Source: Information for this story came from Michigan State Police

Crime and Public SafetyRoseville