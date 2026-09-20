Suspect sought after road-rage shooting on I-94 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - - The search continues for a suspect involved in a freeway shooting on eastbound Interstate 94 Saturday night in Roseville.
The backstory:
Michigan State Police troopers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to I-94 near 12 Mile Road.
MSP told FOX 2 the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident.
Police confirmed the shooting, and the victim was transported to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Local perspective:
During the investigation, eastbound I-94 was closed between I-696 and 11 Mile Road while troopers searched the freeway for evidence.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Michigan State Police.
The Source: Information for this story came from Michigan State Police