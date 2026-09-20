Suspect sought after road-rage shooting on I-94 in Roseville

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The Brief SP said the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident on eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road. The victim was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported. Troopers searched the freeway for evidence, and anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police.



The search continues for a suspect involved in a freeway shooting on eastbound Interstate 94 Saturday night in Roseville.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police troopers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to I-94 near 12 Mile Road.

MSP told FOX 2 the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident.

Police confirmed the shooting, and the victim was transported to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Local perspective:

During the investigation, eastbound I-94 was closed between I-696 and 11 Mile Road while troopers searched the freeway for evidence.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Michigan State Police.