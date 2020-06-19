Driver hits 3 people, other vehicles at 4th and Peterboro in Detroit

Detroit police say a driver hit three women in the area of 4th and Peterboro before crashing into other vehicles and a tree at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Luckily, everyone involved is expected to recover from their injuries. The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition. The three pedestrians who were struck a 23, 28 and 34 years old, were transported to the hospital and are stable condition.

Detroit police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated. It is unclear why the driver, who was in a 2002 Dodge Caravan, to hit the three women, strike other vehicles in the area and ultimately hit a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Again, this is preliminary information and subject to change upon further investigation.