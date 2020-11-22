Driver hits DPD vehicle as they assist separate crash on I-94

Around 2:10 a.m. Sunday morning Detroit Police were sent to a blocking crash on I-94 at Harper. They arrived to assist by blocking the freeway lanes.

The officers got out of their cars to help when a car crashed into one of the DPD cars, pushing it into the other DPD vehicle.

None of the officers or the at-fault driver were hurt.

Police spoke to the at-fault driver, she says she did not see the DPD cars or their emergency lights which were on.

Police want to remind people to pay attention as you are out on the roads. Especially today. Police say there will be a lot of car crashes and police and tow trucks assisting them.