A 75-year-old Fenton man who crashed and submerged in downtown Clarkston’s Mill Pond last weekend has died from his injuries.

Timeline:

The victim has been identified as Edward Hoagland who crashed into the pond last Saturday night.

Hoagland was critically injured trying to escape this SUV after it submerged just after 8 p.m. in the area of West Washington and North Main streets.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Hoagland, who was driving a 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander, became stuck near a tree after leaving a nearby parking lot.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the driver attempting to free the vehicle before it entered the pond.

A coordinated rescue involving the sheriff’s office Search and Rescue team, firefighters and a towing company resulted in the man being pulled from the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident.

(Photo: Marshall Stevens)

"This incident demonstrates the extraordinary level of teamwork, professionalism and coordination among our emergency response partners," Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "Independence Township firefighters, our Search and Rescue Team and personnel from Byers Wrecker Service worked seamlessly under extremely challenging circumstances to give this man the best possible chance of survival."