DTE asks for $474M rate hike while not paying federal income tax for over a decade

The Brief DTE made $1.5 billion in profits last year and is asking for a $474 million rate hike after having just received approval for a $252 million rate hike. Meanwhile, DTE has not paid any federal income tax for more than a decade.



It's a legal monopoly making billions in profit, yet DTE is not paying any federal income tax and hasn't in more than a decade.

Big picture view:

All this is happening while the energy giant made $1.5 billion in profits last year and is asking for a $474 million rate hike after having just received approval for a $252 million rate hike. Michigan Advance first reported on this last week, and critics say it's further evidence that the system is broken at both the state and federal levels.

"They know how to work the system to their advantage, but they don't seem to know how to provide us reliable service, and enough is enough," said Alex Kellogg. "We are paying the highest rates in the Midwest, according to the Citizens Utility Board of Michigan, a third-party advocacy group."

Kellogg is the energy accountability manager with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. They have been advocating for a Ratepayer Bill of Rights they say would protect Michiganders from utility company greed.

"It would say if you're going to raise our rates, it has to be tied to performance. It can't just be, 'Oh, we promise that we're going to improve performance,' but it never happens. It has to actually lead to improved performance," said Kellogg.

The other side:

DTE did release a statement, saying:

"DTE is the largest investor in Michigan's energy infrastructure. Tax law requires these investments to be depreciated over time, which reduces federal income tax owed. These benefits flow through to utility customers right here in Michigan — one reason electric bills are lower here than in 37 other states. In addition, DTE is among the largest local property taxpayers in Michigan. In 2025, DTE paid more than $450 million in property taxes that fund schools and other essential local community services."

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