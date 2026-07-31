Michigan Senate race latest: Stevens, El-Sayed new poll, shots traded

The Brief Michigan’s Senate race is heating up just days before the primary election. Results have national implications. A new poll from Emerson College shows Abdul El-Sayed leading Rep. Haley Stevens, 54% to 39%. On Wednesday, El-Sayed called Stevens "the least capable candidate in America," and Stevens responded on Twitter.



The Michigan Senate race continues to head up as the days count down until the primary election.

Michigan Senate race

Big picture view:

Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4, and voters will decide which Democratic candidate will vie for the seat being left vacant by a retiring Gary Peters.

Why you should care:

Michigan is a battleground state, and the results from this race come November could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Dig deeper:

Much like the rest of the country, the Michigan Democratic Party is caught in the middle of two competing visions.

READ MORE: Michigan primary election: Senate race preview

Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed

Big picture view:

Rep. Haley Stevens represents the moderate wing of the party while Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has embraced more progressive policies. Polls of the race have continued to show a divided electorate.

READ MORE: Michigan primary election guide: Everything you need to know

Michigan Senate latest poll

By the numbers:

A new Emerson College Polling/WLNS/WOODTV survey of the Michigan Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate found Abdul El-Sayed leading Rep. Haley Stevens, 54% to 39%.

Dig deeper:

The executive director of Emerson College Polling, Spencer Kimball, said there was a clear age divide in the Democratic Primary.

"Voters under 50 break for El-Sayed by 42 percentage points, 67% to 25%, and that gap tightens among voters in their 50s to a 12-point lead, and voters over 60 flip to Stevens by a 14-point margin, 53% to 39%," he said.

RELATED: Michigan primary: Early voting, absentee ballots up dramatically

Candidates trade shots

Meanwhile:

Both candidates appeared on FOX 2’s "The Pulse" on Monday for a debate . The two stuck largely to the policy issues and didn’t take shots at one another.

READ MORE: Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed debate: Takeaways and analysis

But days later, in a conversation with Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the founder and editor-in-chief of MuslimGirl.com, El-Sayed said AIPAC was supporting "the least capable candidate in America."

Stevens called out El-Sayed and responded directly to the podcast’s video on Twitter.

She called out his failed run for governor in 2018, and said "everyone in America understands you want to blame all of your problems on Jewish Americans."

For context:

El-Sayed is Muslim and was raised in Detroit by his father, an Egyptian immigrant. Stevens has been backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has supported her campaign with tens of millions of dollars.

What they're saying:

Stevens tweet in full reads:

"Abdul, we were both on the ballot in 2018. I was capable of winning my competitive primary and general election. You lost.

You lost by over twenty points to Gretchen Whitmer and you will lose to Mike Rogers by talking like this.

Everyone in America understands you want to blame all of your problems on Jewish Americans.

But buddy, let me be very clear, I will lower the costs of groceries, ban stock trading for elected officials, stop Trump's abuses of power, and protect Michigan manufacturing.

And you’ll just be a celebrity whining and writing books to get even richer. You’re part of the complainer class, looking for their next book or podcast deal.

Bro, I just want to work for Michigan."

The other side:

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the founder and editor-in-chief of MuslimGirl.com, issued a statement saying she was disappointed in Stevens response, saying it contained "offensive anti-Muslim tropes."

"This hateful rhetoric should be disqualifying for any public official," she statement continued.

El-Sayed hasn’t issued a public response.