Michigan primary election: Governor race preview

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The Brief Four candidates have made it to the August Primary to succeed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer The Democratic race pits Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson vs Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. The Republican race featured US Rep. John James against millionaire businessman Perry Johnson.



For the first time in eight years, Michigan will have a new governor as Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited - and four candidates are vying to win the primary election with a shot at November.

Michigan governor's race

Big picture view:

On the Democratic side, Jocelyn Benson, the state's top election official, takes on Genesee County's top cop in Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Republican voters are choosing between Congressman John James and quality guru/businessman Perry Johnson.

Read more about each candidate below.

RELATED: Michigan primary election guide: Everything you need to know

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

The former dean of the Wayne State Law School, Benson is coming off back-to-back terms in Lansing.

Benson touts her track record in Lansing, including election security and efficiency in office. She received the endorsements of former Michigan governors Jennifer Granholm and James Blanchard.

Benson – who some consider the front-runner due to name recognition – passed on FOX 2's Pulse Democrat Primary Debate with Chris Swanson in June.

Despite being given 65 days advance notice, Benson opted instead for a Detroit Federation of Teachers event.

RELATED: Michigan primary: Early voting, absentee ballots are up

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson

This is the first time Swanson is running for statewide political office.

The sheriff made national headlines during the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd, when many credited him for taking off his body armor to march with protestors in Flint – and keeping the peace.

Swanson also spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention and was a vocal supporter of then-candidate President Joe Biden and later Vice President Kamala Harris.

He was in studio earlier this summer for FOX 2's Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Debate.

US Rep. John James (R-Shelby Twp)

John James is serving his second term representing Michigan's 10th Congressional District and also brings plenty of name recognition to the race.

The West Point grad and former Apache pilot served multiple tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. After transitioning to the private sector with his father's business, he mounted two unsuccessful Senate runs in 2018 and 2020.

James won the race for the House of Representatives in 2022 and followed it up in 2024, touting his military service and business background. He has received President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Businessman Perry Johnson

Although no stranger to politics, millionaire Perry Johnson has no experience in political office - which he has leaned into.

Johnson is an expert in international quality control standards who is running as a political outsider. His platform is based on streamlining spending and bringing a DOGE-like eye to Michigan's budget, looking for fraud and abuse.

In his first run for governor, Johnson's campaign (and others, including James Craig) was disqualified by a fraudulent signature-collection company that collected phony signatures and prosecuted by Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Both Johnson and James competed in a Republican debate for governor in July.

Also appearing on the ballot

Mike Cox and Aric Nesbitt are two Republican candidates who have suspended their campaigns.

Although both dropped out of the race, they will appear on the Primary ballot.

There are no Democrats who will be on the ballot that have suspended their campaign.

Independent candidate and former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, dropped out of the race before the deadline and will not have his name on the ballot.

When is Michigan’s primary election?

Big picture view:

Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.