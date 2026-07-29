Report alleges decades of sexual abuse at Interlochen Arts Camp

The Brief Interlochen Center for the Arts in Northern Michigan is now at the center of a decades-spanning sexual abuse scandal. More than 70 former students said nearly 50 adults affiliated with the arts institution groomed and sexually assaulted them. Interlochen is establishing a counseling fund for those impacted.



A prestigious academy and camp in northern Michigan is now at the center of a decades-spanning sexual abuse scandal.

Interlochen Center for the Arts

Big picture view:

Jeffrey Epstein is among the many alleged abusers identified in an independent investigation commissioned by Interlochen Center for the Arts. The report traces allegations back to the 1950s.

Sexual abuse investigation

Dig deeper:

More than 70 former students said nearly 50 adults affiliated with the arts institution groomed and sexually assaulted them.

What they're saying:

"The fact that the faculty was allowed to take all of these young students off site and a lot of them underage and being fed alcohol and then being allowed to sleep over at the faculty's home," said attorney Matthew Curtis. "I mean, it's astonishing to be honest with you."

Curtis represents several of the survivors, many of whom say they were abused in the 1970s, though some allegations are as recent as the 2000s.

The investigation found the accused included instructors, visiting artists, staff members and even board members. He says many survivors have no legal recourse because many of the alleged abusers have died and Michigan's statute of limitations expired years ago.

Timeline:

Under Michigan law, survivors generally have three years to file a civil lawsuit.

"I am hopeful that members of our legislature have an opportunity to read this full investigative report," Curtis said. "I hope they have a chance to appreciate what transpired and the impact that it has had, the long-term impact that has had on all of these survivors. I hope they recognize that it is very unfortunate right now that, based upon the current state of our law, that these survivors don't have technically any recourse through the legal system. And let's hope that they do something about that because the survivors need an opportunity. They need a pathway to pursue their claims and they need an opportunity to achieve justice, which right now in our state, they don't have."

The other side:

As for Interlochen, the school's president made a statement.

"We are grateful to everyone who came forward to share their experiences, and we are deeply sorry for the harm experienced by members of our community. We also want to say clearly: Interlochen will not tolerate predators or those who enable them. Our campus exists to protect, educate, and empower every student."

The statement goes on to say the names of all individuals accused of misconduct are being forwarded to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Office.

Interlochen is also establishing a counseling fund for those impacted.

School leaders say Interlochen today is a very different institution than it was in the past and that significant progress has been made to strengthen student safety.

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