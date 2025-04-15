DTE hires goat crew to maintain grounds at service station in Shelby Township

DTE Energy hired a herd to help with invasive species and overgrowth management in Shelby Township.

These goats are professionals. At what you might ask? Chowing down at the DTE service station.

"It’s an environmentally friendly way to eliminate some invasive species and overgrowth," said Jessica Scavo. "Poison ivy, phragmites (reeds."

They aren't 'kid-ding.' Jessica and Joe Scavo with Michigoats say you can usually clear out about 200 square feet a day, per goat in an environmentally friendly way.

Collin O’Shaughnessy is the environmental supervisor at DTE.

"It’s somewhat experimental for us," he said. "We’re looking for some results to see what they can do. If it’s a good positive result for us, we’ll look to expand."

The idea being — not only do the goats cut back on emissions — they eat the roots of the plants and they ensure the unwanted plants won't grow back.

"When they poop it out, it doesn’t germinate the seed, it kills it completely," said Joe Scavo, of Michigoats. "If you’re going to come and cut a bunch of poison ivy and phragmites, you've got to throw it somewhere, and then you'll grow it over there."

They’re expected to be out here for at least a week. If it works out, you might say this idea is the 'G.O.A.T.'



