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DTE Outage: When will the power be back on?

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Severe Weather
Published September 4, 2026 10:30 AM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 10:30 AM EDT
DTE officials give power outage restoration update
DTE officials give power outage restoration update

DTE officials give power outage restoration update

Jerry Tullio, director, field operations, gave the latest numbers of power outage restoration efforts early Friday morning. 

The Brief

    • DTE says 90% of customers impacted by Wednesday and Thursday storms could see their power restored by Saturday.
    • More than a quarter-million homes still didn't have electricity as of late Friday morning.
    • More storms are expected in the region today.

(FOX 2) - With a quarter-million customers without power ahead of the holiday weekend, Metro Detroit is looking at another few days of lost electricity.

DTE says it plans to have 90% of the impacted homes restored by Saturday — assuming the weather cooperates into Labor Day weekend.

When will power be restored?

Nowhere was left untouched by severe weather on Thursday after a major system crossed Southeast Michigan, bringing possible tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy downpours.

Timeline:

DTE says 65% of customers affected by storms on Wednesday and Thursday will have their power back on by the end of Friday.

It says 90% will see their power restored by Saturday.

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Crews are racing to clear the wreckage across Metro Detroit after a brutal back-to-back storm system hammered the region over the last 24 hours.

By the numbers:

There are more than 3,700 lineworkers and crew members from both Michigan and out-of-state responding to the outages.

Hundreds more are expected to help on Friday.

 Meanwhile, more than 258,000 customers had their power interrupted this week.

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The National Weather Service is working to assess that damage as well as confirm whether or not a tornado touched down on Detroit's east side.

Flooding Threats in Metro Detroit

Southeast Michigan is under a Flood Advisory until 12:30 p.m. due to excessive rainfall still in the forecast.

Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage, the National Weather Service says.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen from recent storms and another inch of rain is expected over the area. 

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More severe weather will be a distinct possibility today, with damaging winds and flooding rain the greatest threats.

Impacted areas:

The National Weather Service warns the following areas could see flooding:

  • Ann Arbor
  • Livonia
  • Taylor
  • Romulus
  • Ypsilanti
  • Flat Rock
  • Saline
  • Milan
  • Chelsea
  • Dexter
  • Manchester
  • Canton
  • Dearborn
  • Wyandotte
  • Trenton
  • Grosse Ile
  • Northville
  • Salem
  • Belleville

Suspected tornadoes in Detroit

Did a tornado touch down in Detroit?

Heavy damage to structures on the city's east side could have been the result of swirling winds spinning fast enough to become a tornado. 

The National Weather Service will survey the damage at several sights, including in the area of Kercheval and Grand Boulevard.

The Source: The National Weather Service and DTE were cited for this story.

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