E-bike crashes, injuries on the rise as safety concerns grow

The Brief An increase in e-bike crashes has communities concerned in Metro Detroit. When it comes to injuries, FOX 2 spoke with an emergency room doctor from DMC.



More and more people are sounding the alarm when it comes to electric bikes.

Police are seeing an increase in crashes involving e-bikes, and doctors are seeing an increase in injuries. Some communities are working to restrict e-bikes or ban them altogether.

Big picture view:

Depending on the make and model, e-bikes can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour. That's a lot faster than many people realize, and seeing the video really drives that point home.

Crashes involving these e-bikes can be much more severe.

Sometimes they're on the sidewalk, sometimes they're in the street. When it comes to injuries, FOX 2 spoke with an emergency room doctor from DMC.

He says he's seen everything from minor injuries to major trauma.

What they're saying:

"These Class 3 bikes are probably more like motor vehicles," said Dr. Robert Sherwin. "They travel up to 28 miles an hour, and a lot of riders aren't expecting that, might not be experienced in that. These e-bikes are heavier than regular bikes, and they travel much faster, so the human body just doesn't change just because a bike got a motor."

"The real issue is what it's always been, is cars. Cars aren't looking out for bikes. They don't respect bikes. People don't respect bikes as a form of transportation, and that's where it gets dangerous," said bike shop owner John Hughes. "There's a ton of traffic out there. Everyone is on their cell phones. They're texting and driving constantly."

"I just use it to go to school and work and stuff," said e-bike rider Cam Cason. "It's a very efficient way, way better than a car in my opinion. When you don't have to spend $30 or $40 just to get some gas, use the electric bike to get where you need to go."

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: