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E-bike crashes, injuries on the rise as safety concerns grow

By Camille Amiri
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published July 23, 2026 5:49 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 5:49 PM EDT
Surge in e-bike injuries leads to rise in concerns
Surge in e-bike injuries leads to rise in concerns

Surge in e-bike injuries leads to rise in concerns

Sometimes they're on the sidewalk, sometimes they're in the street. When it comes to injuries, we spoke with an emergency room doctor from DMC. He says he's seen everything from minor injuries to major trauma.

The Brief

    • An increase in e-bike crashes has communities concerned in Metro Detroit.
    • When it comes to injuries, FOX 2 spoke with an emergency room doctor from DMC. 

(FOX 2) - More and more people are sounding the alarm when it comes to electric bikes.

Police are seeing an increase in crashes involving e-bikes, and doctors are seeing an increase in injuries. Some communities are working to restrict e-bikes or ban them altogether.

Big picture view:

Depending on the make and model, e-bikes can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour. That's a lot faster than many people realize, and seeing the video really drives that point home.

Crashes involving these e-bikes can be much more severe. 

Sometimes they're on the sidewalk, sometimes they're in the street. When it comes to injuries, FOX 2 spoke with an emergency room doctor from DMC. 

He says he's seen everything from minor injuries to major trauma.

What they're saying:

"These Class 3 bikes are probably more like motor vehicles," said Dr. Robert Sherwin. "They travel up to 28 miles an hour, and a lot of riders aren't expecting that, might not be experienced in that. These e-bikes are heavier than regular bikes, and they travel much faster, so the human body just doesn't change just because a bike got a motor."

"The real issue is what it's always been, is cars. Cars aren't looking out for bikes. They don't respect bikes. People don't respect bikes as a form of transportation, and that's where it gets dangerous," said bike shop owner John Hughes. "There's a ton of traffic out there. Everyone is on their cell phones. They're texting and driving constantly."

"I just use it to go to school and work and stuff," said e-bike rider Cam Cason. "It's a very efficient way, way better than a car in my opinion. When you don't have to spend $30 or $40 just to get some gas, use the electric bike to get where you need to go."

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