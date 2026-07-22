'Just a bit too much,' Birmingham homeowner charged for wild pool party

The Brief Alex Simpson is an attorney and was charged with breach of peace, public nuisance and permitting a gathering of disorderly persons. Simpson is the Birmingham homeowner whose pool was used for a large party in June. Simpson is facing possible jail time, fines and court costs.



A packed pool party has led to legal trouble for a Birmingham homeowner. The Air Force attorney was in court on Wednesday facing charges.

Big picture view:

Alex Simpson is an attorney and a hearing officer for the City of Birmingham. He was charged with breach of peace, public nuisance and permitting a gathering of disorderly persons.

Simpson is the Birmingham homeowner whose pool was used for a large party in June. Simpson says he wasn't there but allowed his family friend, Rodney Harrington, and his cousins to throw the party, provided they made a donation to a charity.

Neighbors complained the party caused a traffic jam on the street. They said they were afraid to leave their homes and that scantily clad partygoers were twerking on top of cars as they left.

Now Simpson is facing possible jail time, fines and court costs.

"At the end of the day, it was a pool party. Things didn't go right as it let out, at the conclusion of it. We've acknowledged that. Things have been handled. I think now, going forward, having multiple court dates and potential criminal charges and records is just a bit too much for this," said Simpson.

"I want to apologize again. This all got blown out of proportion. It wasn't that bad in my eyes," said Rodney Harrington. "I think that's one of the things that's bothered me most about everything that's happening right now, is that the police did come, talked to people at the party, including Rodney, including our security professional that we had on site, and they were told that things were fine, that noise levels were not too high and that things were okay."

Dig deeper:

Simpson says he has gone door to door to apologize to his neighbors. You also heard from his friend who hosted the party. He was also arraigned Wednesday for a zoning violation regarding his swimming pool and with a noise ordinance violation and disturbing the peace while hosting eight people for karaoke in his backyard in July.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: