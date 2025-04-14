Earth Day events: Clinton River Watershed Council calling on volunteers for clean-up events

The Brief Earth Day is April 22 this year and there are several ways to contribute to clean-up opportunities The Huron-Clinton Metroparks and the Clinton River Watershed Council are both looking for volunteers to help out this weekend and next week



From refrigerators and scooters to trailers and trash, there is no limit to the discoveries that volunteers will make this April 19.

That's because the annual Earth Day themed-clean-up event puts people into environments of all kinds in hopes of making them a little cleaner. This year, the Clinton River Watershed Council has several events that people can sign up for.

Big picture view:

The Clinton River Watershed Council is calling on volunteers to help collect trash and remove debris from the environment this weekend.

The annual Earth Day series of events strives to make the world a little cleaner while inspiring residents and businesses to practice stewardship of their backyard.

On April 19, the 2025 Clinton Clean-up will take place in several places.

In addition to manpower, donations are also accepted.

What you can do:

There are several clean-up events that range from public to invasive species removal that the council is overseeing. The list is below:

Borden Park - April 19, 2025, 9:30–11 a.m. Description: Trash cleanup.

Clinton River Heritage Park - April 16, 2025, 10 a.m. - Noon. Description

Pontiac (NW corner of Giddings and Perry, W of I-75, S of Walton) - April 19, 2025, 10 a.m. - noon Description: Join us for our third River Cleanup in memory of our dear friend and group member Greg Franczak.

River Woods - April 19, 2025, 9 a.m. - Noon. Description: Cleaning up trash and debris at River Woods Park

Wolcott Mill Metropark - April 19, 2025, 11 a.m. - noon. Description: Learn about your impact on stormwater and water quality while we pick up around and in the river. All ages are welcome, water gear is advised.

Yates Park - April 19, 2025, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Description: Annual Clinton River Cleanup along the banks of the River at Yates Park

For contact information or joining any of the volunteer efforts, find more information here.

Dig deeper:

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks also has cleanup events this weekend.

They include:

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., volunteers are invited to help out at Stony Creek Metropark.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kensington Metropark

Earth Week Virtual happy hour at 5 p.m. from April 21-25

The Detroit Riverwalk, Belle Isle, the Detroit Zoo, and MI Earth Day Fest in Rochester also events beginning this weekend and leading into next week.