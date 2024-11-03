Elderly pedestrian injured in early morning crash in Rochester Hills

A 72-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing Rochester Road near Avon Road at about 6:45 a.m. Nov. 3.

The driver of the 2013 Ford Focus that struck the man was a 28-year-old Columbian man. Police determined that he was illegally in the country.

The victim was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash, and was in the marked crosswalk.

He was transported to the hospital by Rochester Hills Fire Department paramedics. Neither speed, alcohol nor drug use appear to be factors in the incident. It is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the driver pending a hearing in federal court over his immigration status.