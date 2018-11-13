44-year-old who bit woman's ear off could be charged with two 10-year felonies
Oakland County Sheriff deputies came upon a crime scene one sergeant is describing as a "once in a lifetime" incident. A woman's ear and parts of her face had been bitten off by another woman who she had invited over for drinks. The woman could be charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to maim - both 10-year felonies.
Zeigler sentencing
A white retired firefighter has been sentenced to 4-10 years in jail after firing a gun at a black teenager who knocked on his door looking for directions last spring.
Anchor Bar brings buffalo wings to Rochester Hills
You can now pay a visit to the restaurant that claims to have invented the buffalo wing without even leaving metro Detroit.
Rochester Hills 'Rosie the Riveter' celebrates 108th birthday
A real-life Rosie the Riveter hit quite a milestone this weekend.
Michigan baby in desperate need of bone marrow transplant
A baby born in metro Detroit has already beat all odds of survival -- but he's still in need of a major transplant.
Twigs and Branches holiday pop-up store Dec. 9
Twigs & Branches Floral is transforming its showroom into a holiday wonderland with its first annual Holiday Pop-Up Store.
Amazon pop-up opens in Rochester Hills Whole Foods
You may see more of Amazon inside Whole Foods soon: The online retailer, which has already been selling its voice-activated Echos at Whole Foods, will start to sell Kindles, Fire tablets and other Amazon devices at its grocery stores.
GLWA issues boil water advisory in several Oakland County communities
A water main break in Farmington Hills has prompted officials to issue a boil water advisory for about a dozen communities.
Driver suspected in Rochester Hills hit and run claims she hit deer
The Oakland County Sheriff's Department says the driver suspected of hitting and killing a man who was found dead in a ditch in Rochester Hills says she thought they hit a deer.
Man exposes himself to woman shopping at Rochester Hills Meijer
If you recognize this man, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward is being offered. You will remain anonymous.
Parents concerned, taking children to ER after bacterial meningitis case at gym
Melanie Hatzfield, for example, immediately brought her son to the emergency room to get checked out and he's now on antibiotics.