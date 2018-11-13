44-year-old who bit woman's ear off could be charged with two 10-year felonies

Oakland County Sheriff deputies came upon a crime scene one sergeant is describing as a "once in a lifetime" incident. A woman's ear and parts of her face had been bitten off by another woman who she had invited over for drinks. The woman could be charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to maim - both 10-year felonies.

Zeigler sentencing
Zeigler sentencing

A white retired firefighter has been sentenced to 4-10 years in jail after firing a gun at a black teenager who knocked on his door looking for directions last spring.

Amazon pop-up opens in Rochester Hills Whole Foods
Amazon pop-up opens in Rochester Hills Whole Foods

You may see more of Amazon inside Whole Foods soon: The online retailer, which has already been selling its voice-activated Echos at Whole Foods, will start to sell Kindles, Fire tablets and other Amazon devices at its grocery stores.

