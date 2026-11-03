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2-year-old child shot on Detroit's west side

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 3, 2026 9:07 AM EST
Published November 3, 2026 9:07 AM EST

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot Tuesday morning. 

What we know:

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at a residence in the 12900 block of Evergreen near I-96. 

Detroit police are expected to give an update in the live player above, shortly. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances and condition of the child are not known at this time. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police. 

Crime and Public Safety