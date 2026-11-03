2-year-old child shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at a residence in the 12900 block of Evergreen near I-96.
Detroit police are expected to give an update in the live player above, shortly.
What we don't know:
The circumstances and condition of the child are not known at this time.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.