2-year-old child shot on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at a residence in the 12900 block of Evergreen near I-96.

Detroit police are expected to give an update in the live player above, shortly.

What we don't know:

The circumstances and condition of the child are not known at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.