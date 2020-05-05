Empty streets lined Detroit's Mexicantown on Cinco de Mayo

In years gone by, Cinco de Mayo brought big crowds to Southwest Detroit. But, of course, not this year.

Tuesday was a ghost town in Mexicantown on the very popular and historic day.

The virus canceled the traditional parade. Bars are for the most part vacant and the stores that are open can only provide carryout service. For many businesses, that's not cutting it.

"A lot of people are hesitant in buying outside foods too, so, it's just a change of life now," says Juanita Ginzalez-Franco. She owns Le Gloria Bakery.

And it's not just the bakeries that are hurting on this Cinco de Mayo.

"I play in a mariachi band and today it would've been at least a 12, 14 hour day for me," Victor Martinez told us. He's been performing for more than 50 years in Mexicantown.

"This year, no work," he said.

And there's Ruben Gonzalez, who pretty much started Le Gloria bakery in the '70s. His daughter said he loved working seven days a week before he retired to Mexico so, what does he say of the virus?

"He called and said, 'Make sure your shot make sure you're shut. Just close,'" Juanita said.

Maybe things will liven up for next year's Cinco de Mayo celebration if businesses will still be in business next year.

"If things keep on going the way they are, I'd hate to do it but you never know what could happen," Juanita said.

