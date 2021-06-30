The Rocket Mortgage Classic will welcome professional golfers and some of the largest crowds Michigan has seen in a year-and-a-half this week when tee time kicks into gear Thursday morning.

The third annual tournament will be the second with fans and host some of the best golfers in the world.

It also comes with a few different elements that fans should be aware of ahead of attending the tournament. Here are the details.

Tee time and Schedule

While most of the prep time will fill the first half of the week, the action officially starts early Thursday morning

First round: Thursday at 7 a.m.

Second round: Friday at 7 a.m

Third round: Saturday at 8 a.m

Final Round: Sunday at 8 a.m

The trophy presentation will begin at 6 p.m. on the 18th green on Sunday.

Getting tickets

The first tournament sold out while the second featured no fans. Tickets can still be purchased for the third outing but with residents eager to enjoy the outdoors, availability may not remain for long.

All tickets will be digital and can be purchased at RocketMortgageClassic.com or AXS.com ahead of the event. No tickets will be sold on-site.

All tickets must be purchased by the day.

Here are the prices for each day:

Thursday: $60 – 75

Friday: $70 – 85

Saturday: $80 – 95

Sunday: $80 – 95

The tournament also will not be offering any separate ticket policies for kids or military members.

Parking

Parking spots must be purchased in advance and will only be digital. They also can be purchased at RocketMortgageClassic.com or at AXS.com.

To enter any tournament-designated spot, fans will need to have the mobile parking barcode.

All tournament-day parking will be at Wayne State University, located at 1080 W Warren Ave. Parking is $20 a day.

There is also ADA parking located at the State Fair Grounds Lot. No advance reservation is required, just a handicap parking permit.

A shuttle service will run throughout the tournament, taking attendees to the Detroit Golf Club from the parking lot.

Thursday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to end of play

Friday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to end of play

Saturday - Shuttle: 7:00 AM to end of play

Sunday - Shuttle: 7:00 AM to end of play

A rideshare program has also been set up. The Rideshare pick-up/drop-off point will be in the same location as the 2019 event, the Palmer Park Community Building, located at 1121 Merrill Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI 48203.

COVID-19 safety rules

Because of state mandates being lifted, there will be no gathering or mask orders for the event.

However, anyone feeling ill or showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus should stay at home. Anyone who begins to feel ill on-site should seek medical attention at the First Aid Tent.

Ticket payments will be contactless throughout the tournament. No cash can be used.

There will also be sanitization protocols throughout the tournament.

No autographs will be permitted either.

Course map

