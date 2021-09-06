Pandemic unemployment ends Labor Day weekend - here are resources for Michigan residents

Federal programs offering additional unemployment aid ending Labor Day weekend will affect millions that still have not gone back to work.

That includes several hundred thousand Michigan citizens that will no longer see the additional $300 from the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Act and another $100 under the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation Act.

That could spell problems for 4.8% of Michigan that are still without a job. It's well below the pandemic high of 23.2%, but not quite to pre-pandemic levels.

The state has several programs that are intended to continue helping people through their jobless period. It has also multiple options that help get people professionally trained and prepared for more work.

What programs are ending?

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): for the self-employed, freelancers, independent contractors and others who don't qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): additional benefits for those on regular unemployment claims after their regular benefits have been exhausted.

Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC): The extra $300 a week for all eligible claimants.

Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC): an additional $100 per week to certain claimants who have earned at least $5,000 in net self-employment income.

When will the last payment for federal benefits end?

The weekend ending Sept. 4 is the last week that a claimant will receive federal benefits.

What programs are available?

Pure Michigan Talen Connect - A free job search site operated through the state gives residents a list of companies that are hiring and new jobs that are available. According to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, more than 90,000 jobs are available. Learn more at MiTalent.org

Michigan Works, a state service that will prep workers with resume reviews, interview assistance, on-the-job training, and virtual job fairs, is available. Call 800-285-WORKS or visit Michiganworks.org

For a list of available aid offered from the state, residents should go to the state's bridge website. They can find healthcare help, food assistance, child care, and cash assistance. More info is available at newmibridges.michigan.gov/

What about housing?

The U.S. Supreme Court ended the CDC's eviction moratorium last week, which will add to the instability of the housing problem in the U.S. as millions face getting kicked out of their home.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is encouraging concerned homeowners to apply for help through CERA, the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program.

It can help eligible renters pay back rent and future rent to landlords with the help of utilities. More info is available at Michigan.gov/CERA