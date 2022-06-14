Extreme 95 degree heat Wednesday will feel more like 105

Hello gang, excessive heat warning for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Heat index values - which is the temperature added to the humidity, may get up to 105 at times.

The record for June 15 is 95 degrees set back in 1988. The last time we hit 95 degrees was July 7, 2020.

For the rest of Tuesday night, a few clouds - very mild and a low of 68.

On Wednesday: Hazy and more humid. HOT with a high near 95.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, stray shower chance. Very warm with a high near 90.

Friday: Lots of sun, very nice with a high of 83.

Saturday: Lots of sun, pleasant with a high of 77.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 87.

STAY COOL

-Luterman



