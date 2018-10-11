City officials putting in efforts to revamp 11 Mile stretch in Oakland Co
Some cities in Oakland County are hoping to turn a stretch of one of the Mile Roads into the latest hot spot.
Thieves help themselves to toddler toys in Oak Park garage
An Oak Park family was the target of two thieves caught on camera stealing toys right out of the garage.
Ernie's Market to be featured on Travel Channel's 'Food Paradise'
Ernie's Market in Oak Park is a place we've known about for quite some time.
4-year-old girl found wandering in storage yard during daycare field trip
A 4-year-old girl who was found wandering in a storage yard in Oak Park has been reunited with her family.
Oak Park HS hosting 2nd Annual Drumline and Dance Competition
The Oak Park High School drum line Legion of Boom joins us on The Nine.
Pre-Labor Day start for schools accommodating new law
FOX 2's Roop Raj takes us to Einstein Elementary in Oak Park, where classes begin on Tuesday, August 30 to accommodate the new mandate.