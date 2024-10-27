Family, friends say man killed after Halloween party was 'nicest person you'll ever meet'

Marcell Turner-Pongratz was out having fun, enjoying a party celebrating his favorite holiday, Halloween, when he was attacked and stabbed to death in Taylor just after midnight Oct. 26.

A few hours later, police arrested the man they say committed the crime. While they haven't released much information, police said it doesn't appear that the suspect knew the victim.

"He was the sweetest, nicest person you'll ever meet," his sister Tiffeny Pfeiffer said.

Turner-Pongratz was attending a Halloween party at Big League Brews in Taylor, after leaving he was attacked outside of the bar. The bar was one of Turner-Pongratz's favorite places to be with his friends.

The bar hosted the candlelight vigil, which was packed with people who knew Turner-Pongratz. Several spoke about their lost friend and family member.

The family has a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. Those wishing to donate can do so at https://gofund.me/aaeae855. https://gofund.me/aaeae855