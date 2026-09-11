Farmington community marks 25 years since 9/11 with somber remembrance ceremony

The Brief In Metro Detroit, it was a somber gathering in Riley Park, but in a way it was comforting for people to be together. For many young Americans, this is something they learn about in school, a chapter in a history book. And for others, it was a unforgettable moment.



People all over the country are honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks, 25 years ago.

Big picture view:

In Metro Detroit, it was a somber gathering in Riley Park, but in a way it was comforting for people to be together. For those who were alive and remember the horrors of that day and the weeks that followed, it’s something you never forget, as nearly three thousand people were killed.

Not only did two planes crash into the Twin Towers, another plane crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

For many young Americans, this is something they learn about in school, a chapter in a history book. And for others, it was a unforgettable moment.

What they're saying:

"Where were you? Where were you when the first tower hit? Where were you when the second plane struck? Turning a tragic accident into an undeniable act of war," said Commander Dan Jenkins.

"So I worked at the Wixom Assembly Plant, and I was working on the line and you never shut down a car line, but we heard all this commotion and people were watching the TVs and were like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and we shut the car lines down and everybody was in shock," said Patricia Kaye.

"The question ‘where were you’ isn’t just about geography. It is about a shared emotional coordinate, it connects every single one of us here in Farmington today," said Jenkins.

This was not just an experience in Farmington, but in every city and town in America.

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