'It was not nice at all:' Dearborn driver gives her side after heated exchange with homeowner

The Brief A man in Dearborn has gained attention online after a video of him yelling at a driver on his lawn was posted. Now the driver is giving her side of the confrontation. Despite this exchange going viral, the homeowner wants to remain anonymous.



A homeowner and a driver in Dearborn got into a heated expletive exchange after the motorist drove on his lawn to avoid a flooded street a week prior on Thursday.

Dearborn lawn confrontation

Local perspective:

FOX 2 heard from the homeowner on Tuesday who wanted to clear the air. Now, the driver is giving her side of the story.

The homeowner says it was never about the grass, only the sprinkler system and threatening remarks, but the driver says he took her comments out of context.

"We were yelling over each other and every time he stopped yelling, those words ‘you’re about to die’ came out. It was not nice at all. However, what I meant, you need to calm down, you’re about to die as in you’re old in your age," she said. "I said that for when he said much more than the C-word that he said he said. He actually called me several more profanities as well as racial slurs."

The other side:

During our conversation with the homeowner on Tuesday, he said it was an embarrassing moment, and he has regrets, but he says Parkinson’s disease impacts his thinking.

"I know a lot of the comments on Instagram were racial, and I did not appreciate that," the homeowner said. "Had nothing to do with race. It was just two people at the moment who had a misunderstanding. I have no ill will toward this person. I forgive her. No damage was done to my property other than the rut in the grass and that can be fixed."

What's next:

I asked Lacie if she would ever meet with the homeowner, and she said, because he is an elder, she would grant him that grace.

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