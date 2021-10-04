Expand / Collapse search

Farmington Hills police arrest mom and dad after death of 18-month-old son

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police say they have arrested a mother and father after their 18-month-old son was found dead.

Police said their investigation began late afternoon Sunday at a hotel.

The police chief said officers started at a Motel 6 on Grand River and 10 Mile.

Police are currently working on releasing more information. 

FOX 2 will publish new details as they become available