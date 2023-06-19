Farmington Hills detective rallies department to help after girls lose everything in eviction

A Farmington Hills police detective went beyond her job to investigate by helping two girls who had lost everything.

"Their mother and I shared joint custody and over time I eventually received full custody and in that process, the ex-wife was evicted and all of the girls' belongings were thrown out," Wes Brockbank said. "It was an absolute devastating blow to the girls."

Brockbank's daughters Victoria, 10, and Ava, 7, were without all of their belongings after that eviction. But Det. Jessika Bragole couldn't let that happen.

"Asked them for any donations that they could pull together – clothes, toys, shoes, really anything," she said. "We ended up getting about $5,000 total roughly with just the clothes, shoes, and then we had some monetary donations."

The girls said the donations were a surprise that made them really happy.

"It's impossible to really describe. It's Christmas morning times a hundred," Brockbank said. "The smiles on their faces, you can't get that anywhere else. It was incredible."

Brockbank, who is a military veteran who did five tours in the Middle East, said it was help he really needed.

"When I received full custody of the girls I quit my job, so I’m living off of my military disability, so we wouldn’t have been able to replace it for years and years," he said.

Brockbank said his daughters are learning a few things.

"One, respect for the police, always keep their faith," he said. "Always find a way to give back to the community."

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said he hopes this shows that policing is more than just solving crimes.

"It's not them and us - it's we. It's us as a community," King said.

For the family and Bragole, the tough situation built a lasting relationship.

"Just makes me feel like this job really does come full circle, and we’re able to help people," Bragole said.