Farmington Hills woman and son charged in domestic violence shooting

A Farmington Hills 47-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son have been charged after a domestic situation led to a shooting earlier this week.

Both Patricia Wright and her son, Brendon Wright were arrested in the incident which took place outside the Fox Pointe Townhouses near Eleven Mile and Halsted roads at 2 a.m. Tuesday after a fight.

The girlfriend of Brendon Wright said she was assaulted by him, leading to a group of the woman's friends attempting to intervene after witnessing it, police say.

This led to a fight and the mother of Brendon Wright to retrieve her gun. As the group dispersed and fled, Patricia Wright allegedly pointed the gun at them and fired at the vehicle leaving.

"The bullet missed the vehicle, traveled across the parking lot and into a neighbor’s residence, narrowly missing multiple innocent people, including the resident who was in the apartment," police said in a release.

At the scene of the investigation, police arrested Patricia and Brendon Wright.

Patricia Wright was charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, three counts of felonious assault with a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm.

Additionally, Brendon Ravon Ian Wright was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

"We have recently seen a senseless escalation in preventable violence within the community," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said, noting that this is the second act of domestic violence that resulted in a shooting within three days, just 500 yards from each other in neighboring apartment complexes. "In this case, the homeowner had several opportunities to de-escalate the situation.

"Instead, she chose to retrieve a firearm from a locked safe and recklessly fire at the group as they were attempting to remove themselves from the situation. This impulsive act not only endangered this group of people, but also put numerous other residents in danger."



